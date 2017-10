Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Friday it will make advertising on its social network more transparent and ask for documentation from advertisers, especially for political and election-related ads.

Advertisers will be required to include a disclosure in their election-related ads, which will read: “Paid for by,” Facebook said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)