Technology News
March 22, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday: ICO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said its application to search Cambridge Analytica, the company at the centre of a firestorm over its use of Facebook data, had been adjourned by a British judge until Friday.

Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica arrives at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ICO head Elizabeth Denham said on Monday she was seeking a warrant to access the offices of Cambridge Analytica after Britain’s Channel 4 news secretly recorded its executives boasting of their ability to sway elections.

An ICO spokesperson said on Thursday: “A High Court judge has adjourned the ICO’s application for a warrant relating to Cambridge Analytica until Friday. The ICO will be in court to continue to pursue the warrant to obtain access to data and information to take forward our investigation.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

