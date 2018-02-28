FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology News
February 28, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Facebook's Sandberg uses investor meeting to urge gender equality

David Ingram

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg brought her message about workplace gender equality to a typically male domain on Wednesday, urging attendees at an investor conference to improve mentoring of junior female colleagues.

Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at the world’s largest social media network, took a break from answering questions about privacy and Facebook’s role in elections to address what she called an important moment for women given recent scandals over sexual harassment.

“Go back and be loud and clear, especially if you are a male, that you are committed to mentoring women. It will make a huge difference,” Sandberg said at the Morgan Stanley 2018 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Sandberg, 48, published a memoir about female empowerment, “Lean In,” in 2013. It became a bestseller and ignited debate over women’s opportunities in the professional world.

It was not immediately clear how the audience reacted. Morgan Stanley barred media from the conference, although it allowed Facebook to broadcast audio on an investor website.

    Sandberg, near the close of her appearance, said she wanted to use the remaining time to address a topic no one had asked about. “Investors, you guys have a lot of power,” she said.

    She cited survey research that said nearly half of male managers feared meetings with junior female colleagues, even as they accepted meetings with male colleagues. The result is unequal, she said.

    If managers “don’t feel comfortable having dinner with women, then they shouldn’t have dinner with men,” Sandberg said.

    Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.