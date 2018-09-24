Facebook names streaming service Hotstar's CEO as its India head

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has named Ajit Mohan into the newly created role of managing director of its Indian operations, the social media giant said on Monday.

The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

Mohan, who will join Facebook from Indian video streaming service Hotstar, will take up the role of managing director and vice-president of Facebook India from early next year, Facebook said in its statement.

Mohan has served as Hotstar’s chief executive since April, 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.