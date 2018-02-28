FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 2:43 PM / a day ago

Facebook expands presence in jobs market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it was expanding the jobs section on its social network, as it looks to compete in a market dominated by Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn.

The expansion marks the tool’s international rollout a year after it was launched in the United States and Canada.

The tool will now be available to users in 40 countries, Facebook said in a statement.

The company also said it plans to invest about $1 billion in its teams, technology and new programs in 2018.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
