NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shareholder of Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Friday filed the first of what could be many lawsuits against the social media company and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg following a 19 percent one-day plunge in Facebook’s share price.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The complaint filed by James Kacouris accused Facebook and Zuckerberg of violating federal securities laws, and seeks class-action status and unspecified damages.