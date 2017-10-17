FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Facebook's secretive hardware unit to step down
#Technology News
October 17, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 5 days ago

Head of Facebook's secretive hardware unit to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regina Dugan, the head of Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) secretive hardware unit, will step down early next year, she said on Tuesday.

Regina Dugan, vice president of engineering of Building 8 at Facebook, speaks on stage during the second day of the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

"I will be leaving Facebook to focus on building and leading a new endeavour," Dugan wrote on Facebook. (bit.ly/2ypJ53g)

Earlier this year, Facebook provided a peek into the hardware division, called Building 8, revealing it was studying ways for people to communicate by thought and touch.

Although any hardware rollouts from the unit are years away, potential products could help the social media giant lower its heavy reliance on advertising revenue.

Dugan, a former chief of the Pentagon’s research arm, has also led a similar hardware group at Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

