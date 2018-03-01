FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:46 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Facebook ends six-country test of two separate News Feeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was ending a test it began in six countries last year of splitting the News Feed into two, and that it would maintain only one feed because people told the company in surveys they did not like the change.

The social media network said in October it was considering separating commercial posts from personal posts, an idea that quickly affected how people consumed news in the countries that were part of the test.

Reporting by David Ingram Editing by Chris Reese

