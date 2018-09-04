FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 2:48 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Some Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram users face temporary outage

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Monday said a technical problem prevented some users from accessing and posting on the social network as well as messaging app Whatsapp and Instagram, and it had mostly fixed the issue.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo in binary digits in this illustration taken March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

Most affected users experienced problems for less than 90 minutes and the problem was not specific to a particular region.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
