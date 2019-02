FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will introduce a tool allowing users to clear their browsing history this year, which will affect the company’s ability to target advertisements, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner told an investment conference on Tuesday.

Facebook announced plans for a “Clear History” product last year, but technical challenges have delayed its implementation.