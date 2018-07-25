FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook disappoints on revenue, active users; shares fall 9 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) fell short of analysts’ estimates for monthly active users on Wednesday and reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, months after the social network became embroiled in a data scandal affecting millions of users.

A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye, in Zenica, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The company said monthly active users rose to 2.23 billion, falling short of a consensus estimate of 2.25 billion from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Facebook, which have risen about 23 percent this year, fell 8.6 percent to $198.71 in trading after the bell as investors reacted to the results.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Cambridge Analytica scandal prompted several apologies from Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and generated calls for users to desert Facebook, which has grown strongly since launching as a public company in 2012.

Ad sales in the second quarter rose 42 percent to $13.04 billion but costs, bolstered by moves to improve content and security after the data scandal, rose 50 percent from a year earlier to $7.37 billion.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $5.11 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 41.9 percent to $13.23 billion.

Analysts had estimated a profit of $1.72 per share, on revenue of $13.36 billion.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham

