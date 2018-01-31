Facebook revenue jumps 47 pct on soaring mobile ad sales

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the social media company’s mobile ad business got a boost from its focus on videos and improved targeting.

Total advertising revenue was $12.78 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ estimate of $12.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 89 percent of the total ad sales, up from 84 percent a year earlier.

Facebook said about 2.13 billion people were using its service monthly as of Dec. 31, up 14 percent from a year earlier.

The results come at a time when Facebook has warned about a likely hit to user engagement in the near term from attempts to tweak its flagship News Feed feature.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share, from $3.56 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose 47 percent to $12.97 billion, while full-year revenue was also up 47 percent at $40.65 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)