SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) said on Thursday it will build its first data centre in Asia in Singapore, investing more than $1 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

“The 170,000 square metre data centre represents an investment of more than S$1.4 billion ($1 billion), and will support hundreds of jobs and form part of our growing presence in Singapore and across Asia,” it said in a statement.