Facebook working on voice assistant to rival Amazon's Alexa: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed cables in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is working on a voice assistant to rival the likes of Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa, Apple Inc’s Siri and Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The move is coming out of the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality group, a division that works on hardware, including the company’s virtual reality Oculus headsets, the CNBC report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.