WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage
#Technology News
January 1, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour on Sunday before the problem was fixed.

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

“WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved”, a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.

In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.

Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
