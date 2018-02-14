FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 14, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

FACTBOX-Bridgewater's $22 billion short bet against Europe

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates has built a
$21.83 billion short position in European companies, including heavyweights such as Unilever
, Siemens AG, Total SA, Allianz SE, among others.
           
    Traders and market participants believe the bets could be because Bridgewater is either
expecting the stock market to fall or they are a play on the broader macroeconomic environment -
hurting companies with large business exposures in the United States.
    Below is a list of European companies Ray Dalio's Bridgewater has taken short bets on in the
past few weeks. The table discloses the latest available data on European companies from their
respective financial market regulators.    
    
      Company Name                  Country      Short Position   Position Value   Filing Date
                                                       (%)         (in mln USD)    
       Unilever                   Netherlands         0.66            1032.5          12-Feb
        Total                       France            0.72            1017.6          9-Feb
      Siemens                       Germany           0.86             970.0          1-Feb
         SAP                        Germany           0.74             925.2          1-Feb
       Allianz                      Germany           0.87             878.2          1-Feb
       Bayer                        Germany           0.86             847.4          1-Feb
   Intesa Sanpaolo                   Italy            1.32             839.5          8-Feb
        BASF                        Germany           0.84             811.9          1-Feb
      Daimler                       Germany           0.84             780.0          1-Feb
   Banco Santander                   Spain            0.69             753.0          12-Feb
        Enel                         Italy             1.2             697.9          8-Feb
         Eni                         Italy             1.1             656.0          8-Feb
     BNP Paribas                    France            0.65             628.6          12-Feb
       Sanofi                       France            0.64             627.1          12-Feb
    ASML Holding                  Netherlands         0.65             515.0          12-Feb
      ING Groep                   Netherlands         0.72             502.5          12-Feb
         AXA                        France            0.62             458.3          8-Feb
  Deutsche Telekom                  Germany           0.57             434.2          1-Feb
        Airbus                      France            0.52             411.6          8-Feb
        BBVA                         Spain            0.69             397.6          12-Feb
        Vinci                       France            0.67             389.7          12-Feb
      UniCredit                      Italy            0.82             386.8          31-Jan
     Air Liquide                    France            0.71             366.4          8-Feb
   Deutsche Post                    Germany           0.66             363.7          1-Feb
       Danone                       France            0.67             352.8          12-Feb
       Adidas                       Germany           0.75             339.1          1-Feb
 Schneider Electric                 France            0.66             332.7          12-Feb
  Societe Generale                  France            0.72             318.5          9-Feb
     Munich Re                      Germany           0.85             291.9          1-Feb
      Iberdrola                      Spain            0.61             289.3          12-Feb
      Telefonica                     Spain             0.6             286.7          12-Feb
          CRH                       Ireland           0.95             270.8          12-Feb
        Safran                      France            0.62             268.5          9-Feb
    Fresenius SE                    Germany           0.63             267.5          1-Feb
   Deutsche Bank                    Germany           0.78             254.0          1-Feb
       Philips                    Netherlands         0.73             253.4          12-Feb
       NOKIA                        Finland            0.8             246.8          8-Feb
       Orange                       France            0.56             245.9          12-Feb
    Saint-Gobain                    France            0.71             205.7          12-Feb
       Essilor                      France            0.71             203.6          8-Feb
       Engie                        France            0.53             198.2          12-Feb
       Vivendi                      France            0.56             191.4          12-Feb
        E.ON                        Germany           0.85             181.3          1-Feb
      Generali                       Italy             0.6             174.8          5-Jan
    Ahold Delhaize                Netherlands         0.58             157.0          12-Feb
   Unibail-Rodamco                Netherlands         0.68             155.1          12-Feb
       Atlantia                      Italy             0.5             123.2          30-Jan
       STMicro                      France             0.5             97.2           6-Feb
         Snam                        Italy             0.5             78.0           23-Jan
        Terna                        Italy             0.5             55.5           11-Jan
     Mediobanca                      Italy             0.5             53.3           22-Jan
       Prysmian                      Italy             0.7             49.3           16-Jan
       Moncler                       Italy             0.5             41.6           22-Jan
      UBI Banca                      Italy             0.7             38.3           9-Feb
      FinecoBank                     Italy             0.5             34.4           25-Jan
      Leonardo                       Italy             0.5             29.9           17-Jan
     Bper Banca                      Italy             0.8             21.5           12-Feb
       Azimut                        Italy             0.6             18.6           18-Jan
    Unipol Gruppo                    Italy             0.5             17.9           16-Jan
 
    

    
 (Compiled by Silvia Recchimuzzi, Sylwia Lasek, Joao Manuel Mauricio, Tommy Alexander Lund in
Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.