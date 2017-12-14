Factbox: Saudi Arabia's $19 billion private sector stimulus package

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree approving 72 billion riyals ($19.2 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the private sector next year, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presides over a cabinet meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 5, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The measures are part of a 200 billion riyal package that is to extend over four years.

Following are next year’s measures:

-- Residential housing loans worth 21.3 billion riyals

-- A 10 billion riyal fund to support economic projects

-- 1.5 billion riyals to support distressed companies

-- A 2.8 billion riyal government fund will be created to invest in smaller companies

-- 400 million riyals will be spent on highly efficient air conditioning equipment

-- 5 billion riyals of export financing

-- 800 million riyals to boost the capital of Kafalah, a programme which lends to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

-- 1.6 billion riyals of indirect financing to SMEs

-- 7 billion riyals worth of customs fees will be returned to SMEs

-- 5 billion riyals for a programme supporting large investments; the government did not give details

-- 2.56 billion riyals of spending on the country’s broadband and fibre optics infrastructure

-- 13.87 billion riyals to promote advanced construction techniques