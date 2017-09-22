Australia's Fairfax Media gets approval to vote on Domain separation

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media on Friday said it received approval by an Australian court to hold a shareholder meeting to vote on the separation and listing of its classified ads business for properties, Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

If the separation is approved in the Nov. 2 meeting, shareholders would receive one Domain share for every 10 Fairfax shares held, the company said in a statement.

Fairfax has been under pressure along with other traditional media companies, struggling to adapt as consumers have turned to free online classified advertising. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue)