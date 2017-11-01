FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Fairfax shareholders vote to spin-off property classifieds unit
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Fairfax shareholders vote to spin-off property classifieds unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to a plan to spin off its real estate classifieds unit, Domain Holdings Australia Ltd, into a standalone listed company.

The resolution on the Domain separation from Fairfax Media “received overwhelming support from shareholders,” the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review publisher said in a statement.

The company added that it expected Domain to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Nov. 16.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.