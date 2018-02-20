FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Fairfax Media's interim profit drops as it struggles for fresh revenue streams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd said underlying first-half net profit fell 10 percent as a pickup in digital subscriber numbers failed to offset a downturn in advertising revenue.

Net profit was A$76.3 million ($60.13 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Wednesday, compared to a net profit of A$84.7 million a year ago.

The publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian Financial Review and other mastheads declared a dividend of 1.1 cents per share, compared to 2 cents from a year ago.

$1 = 1.2689 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye

