Chile's Falabella says to invest $3.9 bln in Latam through 2021
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2018 / 9:26 PM / in 13 hours

Chile's Falabella says to invest $3.9 bln in Latam through 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Monday that it plans to invest $3.9 billion from 2018 to 2021 to expand its operations in Latin America, with plans to open 108 new stores and eight shopping malls.

Santiago-headquartered Falabella, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial services, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
