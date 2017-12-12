FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Far Eastern Int'l fined T$8 million over SWIFT hacking incident
December 12, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a day ago

Taiwan's Far Eastern Int'l fined T$8 million over SWIFT hacking incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it had fined Far Eastern International Bank T$8 million ($266,524) due to deficiencies related to its SWIFT system hacking incident.

A man using a mobile phone passes the logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

In October, Taiwan local media reported that hackers sought to steal some $60 million from Far Eastern Bank, and all but $500,000 had been recovered by the bank.

Also in October, a cyber-security firm, BAE Systems Plc, said that a North Korean hacking group was likely responsible for a recent cyber heist in Taiwan. ($1 = 30.0160 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting By Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
