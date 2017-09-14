Marc Jacobs closes New York Fashion Week echoing Arabian Nights

(Reuters) - Outfitting models in knotted turbans, veteran designer Marc Jacobs showcased a bold Spring 2018 collection with an Arabian flair.

His show, one of the most anticipated during New York Fashion Week, was held on Wednesday in a muted Park Avenue Armory, where models strutted down the minimalist runway in silence.

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford sat in the front-row as her daughter Kaia Gerber strutted for the American fashion house. The star-studded audience also included Nicki Minaj, Courtney Love and actress Dianna Agron.

Celebrity model Kendall Jenner wore a sporty yellow ensemble that paired floral pants with a skin-tight turtleneck, while Gigi Hadid wore an oversized coat with an orange turban draped over her shoulder. Sister Bella Hadid also walked the runway wearing an oversized black and white jumpsuit.

The star designer featured harem-style and wide-leg pants for daywear and finished the looks with jewel-encrusted two-strap sandals.

A sporty-meets-chic number resembled an updated version of an ‘Arabian Nights’ character. The look featured a sleeveless top lined with large beads in shades of blue and electric yellow. Jacobs finished the outfit with billowing pants.

While vibrant, kaleidoscopic prints invigorated the collection, Jacobs’ signature daisy print was also on display, showing up on a handful of looks.

Jacobs’ show is the last in the week-long line-up of showings for New York Fashion Week: the Shows.