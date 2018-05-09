Fast Retailing to launch Uniqlo brand in India next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co said on Wednesday it plans to launch its Uniqlo clothing brand in India with a first store opening in Delhi in fall 2019.

People shop at a UNIQLO by Fast Retailing store at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

The store would mark the cut-price brand’s entry into the South Asia region, Asia’s top apparel retailer said.

Asia has become a major growth driver for Uniqlo as its affordable clothing lines, including breezy AIRism innerwear and lightweight down jackets, grow in popularity in China and Southeast Asia.