FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 9, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fast Retailing to launch Uniqlo brand in India next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co said on Wednesday it plans to launch its Uniqlo clothing brand in India with a first store opening in Delhi in fall 2019.

People shop at a UNIQLO by Fast Retailing store at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

The store would mark the cut-price brand’s entry into the South Asia region, Asia’s top apparel retailer said.

Asia has become a major growth driver for Uniqlo as its affordable clothing lines, including breezy AIRism innerwear and lightweight down jackets, grow in popularity in China and Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.