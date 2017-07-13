FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a month ago

Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 7.5 percent, just short of analyst estimates, on the back of brisk sales abroad.

Profit for the three months through May was 49.9 billion yen ($441.67 million). That compared with a 52.85 billion yen Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on estimates of six analysts.

The retailer stuck with its 175 billion yen forecast for the year ending August, versus the 182 billion yen SmartEstimate of 15 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent estimates by the more consistently accurate analysts. ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.