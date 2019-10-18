Global watchdog give Pakistan until February to curb terror financing

FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) President Xiangmin Liu will attends a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Pakistan has until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan or face actions against it, a global watchdog said on Friday.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.

“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”