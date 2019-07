CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Mike Manley attends the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler enters the second half of the year with strong momentum, especially in North America and Latin America, Chief Executive Mike Manley said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the group’s second quarter results, he said the company expected pricing pressure in China in the third quarter.