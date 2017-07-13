FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
FDA raises fresh concerns over Meridian's lead testing device
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 3:54 PM / a month ago

FDA raises fresh concerns over Meridian's lead testing device

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday raised concerns about Meridian Bioscience Inc's facility that manufactures its testing device nearly two months after the regulator warned the tests underestimate lead levels in blood.

The FDA issued a Form 483 to Magellan Diagnostics, which was bought by Meridian Bioscience in 2016 for $66 million, noting that the design validation does not ensure the device conforms to defined user needs.

In May, the regulator warned laboratories and healthcare professionals not to use any lead testing device made by the company to test blood drawn from veins.

In the Form 483 on Thursday, FDA also noted that the company failed to adequately evaluate the risk of the test for falsely low results. (bit.ly/2udKvM8)

If the agency finds problems in company facilities, it issues a Form 483 — a notice outlining violations — which if not resolved can lead to a "warning letter" and in worst case, a ban. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.