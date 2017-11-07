FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Quarles: Regulators must watch for risks in growth of fintech, cyber
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
Technology
Nepal bank latest victim in heists targeting SWIFT system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 6:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Fed's Quarles: Regulators must watch for risks in growth of fintech, cyber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The next financial crisis is likely to come not from past causes, but from from new risks, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Tuesday.

Quarles, making his first extensive public comments since taking up the job as the Fed’s bank regulation chief in November, said at a New York banking conference that regulators must watch the growth of financial technology and cybersecurity for potential risks to the financial system.

“History has shown that it’s not just a question of ‘where has the risk that we knew moved to’ but also what new risks are developing,” he said.

“Almost certainly the next time there is stress in the financial system...it won’t be from the risks we were expecting from last time.” (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.