FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 17, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Federal Bank first-quarter profit jumps 25 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent jump in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 2.63 billion rupees ($38.49 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 2.10 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said in a statement bit.ly/2uqpOey.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 2.02 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 3 percent at end-June, compared with 3 percent in the previous quarter and 2.42 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned by the lender rose about 15 percent to 26.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.3300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.