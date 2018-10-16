FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Federal Bank posts marginal growth in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Federal Bank Ltd posted a 0.9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by higher interest income.

A rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Net profit was 2.66 billion rupees ($36.08 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 2.64 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private-sector lender said bit.ly/2Ad2yUP.

Eleven analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 2.14 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.11 percent at September-end, compared with 3 percent in the previous quarter and 2.39 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned rose 16.2 percent to 27.65 billion rupees.

The bank’s shares rose as much as 7.5 percent after the results.

($1 = 73.7275 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

