FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Bank third-quarter profit rises 26 percent, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 15, 2018 / 10:57 AM / in a day

Federal Bank third-quarter profit rises 26 percent, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS) posted a 26 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income, but missed analysts’ estimates by a small margin.

FILE PHOTO - Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

    Net profit rose to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.99 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said on Monday. (bit.ly/2FExhe0)

    Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.63 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

        Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.52 percent at the end of December, compared with 2.39 percent at end-September.

       

    ($1 = 63.4325 Indian rupees)

    Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.