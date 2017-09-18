FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Monday it would raise shipping rates for some of its services from Jan. 1.

FedEx Express rates will go up by an average of 4.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, while FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by 3.5 percent.

The company said rates of FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will also rise by an average of 4.9 percent.

FedEx Freight and SmartPost shipping rates will also change. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)