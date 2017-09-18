FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Monday it would raise shipping rates for some of its services from Jan. 1.

FedEx Express rates will go up by an average of 4.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, while FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by 3.5 percent.

The company said rates of FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will also rise by an average of 4.9 percent.

FedEx Freight and SmartPost shipping rates will also change. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.