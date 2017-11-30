FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century to issue up to T$3 bln in green bonds-sources
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 days ago

Taiwan's Far Eastern New Century to issue up to T$3 bln in green bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Far Eastern New Century Corp plans to issue up to T$3 billion ($100.02 million) in green bonds on Taiwan OTC Exchange, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday

The bonds will be the first green bond issue for the company, which says on its website that it is involved in the petrochemical and textiles industries. They will also have a maturity of no more than 10 years, the sources said.

Far Eastern New Century was not able to provide immediate comment. The company is the third firm in Taiwan to issue green bonds after CPC Corporation and Taiwan Power. ($1 = 29.9950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.