A woman walks past a Salvatore Ferragamo shop in Singapore May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday insider Alessandro Corsi would be new chief financial officer and strategic director as of Jan. 11.

The move comes after the announcement on Wednesday that CFO Ugo Giorcelli was leaving the company.

In November Ferragamo, which issued a profit warning last year, said nine-month sales were down 3.3 percent, adding its outlook for the year remained cautious.