Italy's Ferragamo unable to confirm targets for 2018

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods brand Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it was not in a position to confirm its business targets as 2018, like this year, would be a “transition” phase.

“The board recognised an extension into the 2018 financial year of the transition phase that characterised 2017,” it said in a statement.

It added that it could not confirm “the medium-term ambitions presented to the market on Feb. 3,” when it presented in Florence the group’s business plan to 2020.