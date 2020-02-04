Money News
Ferrari core profit misses estimates in fourth quarter, lifts 2020 guidance

FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter core profit rose 22% to meet the Italian luxury carmaker’s upgraded forecasts for last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 333 million euros ($368 million) in the fourth quarter, slightly missing a 340 million euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Ferrari said it planned its adjusted EBITDA to increase to between 1.38-1.43 billion euros this year, compared to a previous guidance, set in its 2018 plan, of over 1.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

