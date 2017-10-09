Chief executive of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures to resume duties after suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Malaysian palm oil plantation group Felda Global Ventures will resume his duties on Oct. 16, following a four-month leave of absence, the company said on Monday.

Zakaria Arshad and the chief financial officer were suspended in early June, as the company investigated transactions at a subsidiary.

“The domestic inquiry had been carried out with proper internal processes,” the company said in a statement. “The ministry of finance would like Zakaria to return as FGV group president and chief executive.” (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)