UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks

DETROIT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Friday that a claim that payments by a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) executive to a union official had compromised contract talks or impacted union funds was baseless.

Earlier this week, former FCA executive Alphons Iacobelli, plead guilty in connection with a U.S. probe into accusations that he made at least $1.5 million in improper payments to United Auto Workers union officials. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chris Reese)