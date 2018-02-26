FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:04 AM / 2 days ago

Fiat Chrysler will ditch diesel from its cars by 2022 - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler plans to eliminate diesel from all its passenger vehicles by 2022, amid a collapse in demand and spiralling costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Under a four-year plan to be unveiled on June 1, the car-maker will announce it intends to phase out the fuel type from the cars across its brands, the FT said, citing people familiar with the company strategy.

Contacted by Reuters on Monday, Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
