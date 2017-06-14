FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators still reviewing Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicle fix -lawyer
June 14, 2017

Regulators still reviewing Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicle fix -lawyer

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.

In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian-American automaker of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014. Fiat Chrysler hopes regulators will quickly approve the company's proposed software update as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to allow them to go on sale. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

