France probing possible Fiat obstruction over 'Dieselgate' affair -document

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler is subject of a French judicial inquiry over suspected obstruction of a French inquiry into the ‘Dieselgate’ affair, concerning devices used to cheat on tests over emissions, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

Fiat declined to comment on the matter when contacted for comment.

Volkswagen’s diesel emissions-test cheating exposed by U.S. regulators in 2015 triggered global public outrage, dozens more investigations into test-rigging by the wider industry and a push by some lawmakers to ban diesel and eventually all combustion engines.