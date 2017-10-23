FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France probing possible Fiat obstruction over 'Dieselgate' affair -document
October 23, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 2 days

France probing possible Fiat obstruction over 'Dieselgate' affair -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat Chrysler is subject of a French judicial inquiry over suspected obstruction of a French inquiry into the ‘Dieselgate’ affair, concerning devices used to cheat on tests over emissions, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

Fiat declined to comment on the matter when contacted for comment.

Volkswagen’s diesel emissions-test cheating exposed by U.S. regulators in 2015 triggered global public outrage, dozens more investigations into test-rigging by the wider industry and a push by some lawmakers to ban diesel and eventually all combustion engines.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
