September 11, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to probe Mahindra following Fiat Chrysler complaint

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it would open an patent-related investigation into India-based Mahindra and Mahindra Ltdand its U.S. unit following a complaint lodged by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Michigan-based U.S. unit.

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, India, August 30, 2016. Picture taken August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

In a statement on its website, the ITC said the complaint was related to the importation and sale of certain motorized vehicles and components that Fiat alleged infringed on its trademarks. The agency said it would aim to complete its probe within 45 days.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
