Fiat Chrysler new CEO will announce plans for organisation by end month

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler new CEO Mike Manley will announce his organisational plans for the car maker by the end of September, the group’s chairman said at a shareholder meeting called to vote on the appointment of the new manager after former Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s sudden death.

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

“When we learned Sergio Marchionne could not return to work the board decided to appoint Mike Manley, who was the only candidate,” Chairman John Elkann said.

The chairman added the decision was based on succession plans the board was working on with Marchionne for his planned departure in 2019.