Fiat Chrysler recalls 470,000 vehicles for restraint defect
#Money News
October 13, 2017 / 8:05 PM / in 8 days

Fiat Chrysler recalls 470,000 vehicles for restraint defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) said on Friday it is recalling 470,000 vehicles worldwide to replace a component that may inhibit deployment of the vehicles’ active head restraints in the event of a crash.

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Italian-American automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the issue in June. The recall covers 2012 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles and 2012-13 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger mid-size cars.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
