Fiat Chrysler recalls 494,000 pickup trucks for fire risk
September 19, 2017 / 5:03 PM / in a month

Fiat Chrysler recalls 494,000 pickup trucks for fire risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Tuesday it will recall 494,000 medium and heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks worldwide because of a water pump that could overheat and potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes 2013-2017 model year Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks with 6.7-liter diesel engines, including 443,000 vehicles in the United States. Fiat Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue, but has reports of a small number of fire-related incidents. The company will inspect and potentially replace the water pump. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

