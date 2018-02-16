UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler to recall 228,508 trucks to fix shifter issue

(Adds detail on overheating)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. unit said on Friday it would recall about 228,508 trucks in the United States, Canada, Mexico and some other markets to prevent drivers from unintentionally shifting their vehicles out of “park.”

The brake transmission shift interlock (BTSI) may overheat on some vehicles, FCA US LLC said, adding that it would cause the shifter to be repositioned without brake-pedal application, or the presence of a key in the ignition.(bit.ly/2Evo72K)

The overheating occurs when a driver keeps a foot on the brake while the car is idling in park.

The company said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to this recall, which is limited to vehicles equipped with gear-shifters on their steering columns.

In December, the unit said it would recall about 1.8 million trucks in the United States, Canada, Mexico and some other markets to fix a part if not operating could allow the driver to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)