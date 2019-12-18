Fiat-PSA merger is good news for the car industry - France's FinMin

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Peugeot and Fiat are seen in this illustration picture taken October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA merger is good news for France, Europe and also for the car industry, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on Wednesday.

Le Maire also said the French government would continue to ensure that conditions such as industrial footprint in France are met on PSA and FCA deal.

FCA and PSA had agreed on a binding merger in a $50 billion deal that will pave the way to the creation of the world’s fourth-largest car maker.