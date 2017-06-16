FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Fiat Chrysler recalling 297,000 vehicles for inadvertent air bag deployments
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 15, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 months ago

Fiat Chrysler recalling 297,000 vehicles for inadvertent air bag deployments

David Shepardson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.

The recall of 2011-2012 model year Dodge Grand Caravan minivans is linked to eight minor injuries, the automaker said, after initially reporting 13 injuries. Wiring may short-circuit, resulting in the driver-side air bag deploying without warning.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne answers questions from the media during the FCA Investors Day at the Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., on May 6, 2014.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The recall will begin in late July and includes 209,000 vehicles in the United States and nearly 88,000 vehicles in Canada. Dealers will replace the wiring if needed and add protective covering.

Fiat Chrysler share fell nearly 2 percent to $10.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Automakers have been recalling tens of millions of vehicles in recent years for a series of air bag problems, mainly tied to Takata Corp inflators.

More than a dozen automakers have called back 46 million Takata air bag inflators in 29 million U.S. vehicles that can rupture and emit deadly metal fragments. By 2019, automakers will recall 64 million to 69 million U.S. inflators in 42 million vehicles, U.S. regulators said in December.

The new Fiat Chrysler recall is not linked to Takata, the company said.

Editing by Mark Potter and Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.